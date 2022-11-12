Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the October 15th total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 291.7 days.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of TOTZF stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $7.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOTZF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

