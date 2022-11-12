TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) PT Raised to €65.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from €58.00 ($58.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($62.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 99.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 90.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 114,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

