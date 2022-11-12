Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Up 28.2% in October

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the October 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

TSEM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,148. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74.

Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor

About Tower Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

