Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Up 28.2% in October

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the October 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance
TSEM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,148. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74.
Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.