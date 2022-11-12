Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Up 28.2% in October

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEMGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the October 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

TSEM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,148. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74.

Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

