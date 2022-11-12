TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 33.51. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$12.26 and a 52-week high of C$19.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.49.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RNW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.25.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.