TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. TransDigm Group updated its FY23 guidance to $20.68-22.08 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $20.68-$22.08 EPS.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $626.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.65. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $684.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,777,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,777,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,478 shares of company stock worth $15,928,671. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

