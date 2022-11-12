Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Insider Louis Charlton Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Rating) insider Louis Charlton purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$13.63 ($8.85) per share, with a total value of A$204,450.00 ($132,759.74).

Louis Charlton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Louis Charlton 270,048 shares of Transurban Group stock.

On Monday, October 24th, Louis Charlton purchased 15,000 shares of Transurban Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.57 ($8.16) per share, with a total value of A$188,550.00 ($122,435.06).

On Friday, October 21st, Louis Charlton purchased 34,973 shares of Transurban Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.34 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of A$431,566.82 ($280,238.19).

On Monday, August 29th, Louis Charlton 91,929 shares of Transurban Group stock.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

