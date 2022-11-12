TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TANNZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.10. 2,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $26.41.

