TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (TANNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on November 30th

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.