Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.73. 1,394,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,674. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.