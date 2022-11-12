Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Short Interest Up 23.0% in October

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the October 15th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 720,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TVTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.13. 616,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,194. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTX. Barclays dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 246,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 76.1% in the third quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,028,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after purchasing an additional 444,575 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 85.6% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 394,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 182,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,918.7% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 186,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 176,804 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

