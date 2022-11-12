Tree Island Steel Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Tree Island Steel Price Performance
TSL stock opened at C$3.55 on Friday. Tree Island Steel has a 1 year low of C$3.15 and a 1 year high of C$7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.89. The firm has a market cap of C$100.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1.03.
Tree Island Steel Company Profile
