Tree Island Steel Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

TSL stock opened at C$3.55 on Friday. Tree Island Steel has a 1 year low of C$3.15 and a 1 year high of C$7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.89. The firm has a market cap of C$100.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1.03.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

