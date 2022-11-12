Trek Financial LLC Acquires 6,151 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,604,258,000 after buying an additional 1,178,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,602,000 after buying an additional 2,249,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

CSCO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.79. 25,961,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,396,356. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

