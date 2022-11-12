Trek Financial LLC Buys 13,060 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.29. 268,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,668. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $88.85.

