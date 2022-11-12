Trek Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 966,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,468 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 9.1% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $89,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IJR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,709. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $120.29.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

