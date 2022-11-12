Trek Financial LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Trek Financial LLC raised its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,479 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 23.1% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NXE traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.91. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $6.56.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

