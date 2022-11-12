Trek Financial LLC Increases Stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 156,514 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort QQQ comprises 1.4% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trek Financial LLC owned 3.14% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $13,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter worth $188,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

QID traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. 8,799,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,715,522. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

