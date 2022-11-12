Trek Financial LLC Invests $4.36 Million in ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJIN)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,360,000. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 1.10% of ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJIN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. 11,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,646. ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17.

Get ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.