Trek Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,640 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,650,704 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

