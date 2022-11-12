Trek Financial LLC Sells 17,979 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,979 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,388,000. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 84,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 794,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,851. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $50.28.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

