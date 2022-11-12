Trek Financial LLC Sells 371 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,682. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $280.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.13.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.