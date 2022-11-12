Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.75.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$3.97 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.70. The stock has a market cap of C$923.46 million and a P/E ratio of 28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

