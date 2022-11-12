Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Receives GBX 213.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 213.40 ($2.46).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.36) to GBX 175 ($2.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.17) to GBX 190 ($2.19) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.30) to GBX 155 ($1.78) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

BBOX opened at GBX 151.70 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 176.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 270.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 120.08 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 251.80 ($2.90).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.10%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

