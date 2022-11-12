Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Triumph Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of TBKCP stock remained flat at $25.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $28.00.
About Triumph Bancorp
