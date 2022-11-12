Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.29.

NYSE:TGI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,584. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.65.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

