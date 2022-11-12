Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Articles

