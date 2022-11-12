Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $494.85 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $494.85 million and $19.26 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00007030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.99 or 0.01730166 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00038083 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00046188 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000547 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.14 or 0.01814011 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

