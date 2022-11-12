TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 1.7 %

TRST traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. 54,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.94. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

Insider Activity

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 36.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 750 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $25,590.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,403.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,770,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 53.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 46.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

