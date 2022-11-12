Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,518 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,337,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,294 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,769,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,538,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 37,768 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPH. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

