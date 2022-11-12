Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,251,000 after acquiring an additional 595,068 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,531,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,186,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,602,000 after purchasing an additional 206,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,845,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,925,000 after purchasing an additional 74,498 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of SRC opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.47%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Articles

