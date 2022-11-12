Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

