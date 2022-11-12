Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 305 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 5.0 %

DIS opened at $95.01 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $163.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.