Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $102,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $186.46 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $187.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.98 and a 200-day moving average of $160.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

