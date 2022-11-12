Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $113,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 213.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.2% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.7 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

