Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $127,000 in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,085,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,744,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 33,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,541,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $99.07.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

