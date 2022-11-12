Truvestments Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.28.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

