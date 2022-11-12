Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 658 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,330,000 after buying an additional 10,807,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,199,000 after buying an additional 6,575,655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,204,000 after buying an additional 1,759,418 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $153,628,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,186,000 after buying an additional 1,282,072 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

