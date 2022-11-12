Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Summitry LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 79,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.