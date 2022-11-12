Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Truxton Trading Down 0.2 %

Truxton stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65. Truxton has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $75.87.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

