TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Update

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, an increase of 151.5% from the October 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Up 7.8 %

TCRX traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.76. 10,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,268. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 464.10% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Research analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TScan Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.