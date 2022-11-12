TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Update

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, an increase of 151.5% from the October 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
TScan Therapeutics Trading Up 7.8 %
TCRX traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.76. 10,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,268. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.
TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 464.10% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Research analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.
