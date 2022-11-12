UFO Gaming Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.72 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. One UFO Gaming token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. UFO Gaming has a total market capitalization of $39.72 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UFO Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UFO Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

