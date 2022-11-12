United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $178.19 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.65 and a 200-day moving average of $180.95.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

