Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Uniti Group stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. 2,245,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,645. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -666.59%.

UNIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Uniti Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,149,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,977,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,725,000 after purchasing an additional 175,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Uniti Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,384,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,073,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

