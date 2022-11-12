Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the October 15th total of 112,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 928,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Up 18.4 %

UBX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. 467,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,491. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 111,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

