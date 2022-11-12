Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in U. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 30.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after buying an additional 1,524,282 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its position in Unity Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,745,000 after buying an additional 1,290,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,037,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after buying an additional 1,160,409 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,164 shares of company stock worth $1,253,905 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 29,212,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,036,758. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.