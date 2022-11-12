Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

U has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Unity Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

