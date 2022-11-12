Uquid Coin (UQC) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.35 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $61.79 million and $4.35 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.18 or 0.00036514 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00589084 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,192.24 or 0.30693845 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

