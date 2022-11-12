UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 751,100 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the October 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Shares of URGN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 127,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,144. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 197.16% and a negative return on equity of 572.49%. Analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6,383.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 46.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

