UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 751,100 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the October 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.
UroGen Pharma Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of URGN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 127,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,144. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $19.37.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 197.16% and a negative return on equity of 572.49%. Analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UroGen Pharma Company Profile
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
