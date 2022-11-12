UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the October 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of UTA Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.10 on Friday. 38,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,783. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. UTA Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTA Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTAA. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,709,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,437,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTA Acquisition Company Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

