Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Update

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,800 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the October 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Uxin stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,282. Uxin has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $110.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UXIN. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Uxin by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Uxin by 255,997.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 209,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Uxin by 516.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 180,921 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Uxin by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 233,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 68,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

