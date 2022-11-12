Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vacasa from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. 6,650,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,991. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82.

Insider Activity

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $310.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 7,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,965.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,044,971 shares in the company, valued at $21,438,346.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock worth $6,567,748. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vacasa during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at about $8,270,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.